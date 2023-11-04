Today is Saturday November 04, 2023
1 dead after Marshall pedestrian vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2023 at 3:35 pm
1 dead after Marshall pedestrian vehicle crashMARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department has announced that a pedestrian died in a crash that happened in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue on Friday. Our colleagues at KETK report that the Marshall PD said that they expect their investigation into this fatal crash to take an extended amount of time and that drivers should avoid the area of the crash. Officials said that they are not releasing the name of the deceased pedestrian until they can notify their next of kin.



