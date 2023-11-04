Deer season begins this weekend

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2023 at 10:59 am

TYLER — Our news partners at KETK report that deer season begins today and officials warn people to remain safe while hunting. White tailed deer season kicks off Nov. 4 and runs through Jan. 7. Youth hunting season begins on Jan. 8 through the 21.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing season,” said Lauren Conklin, Director of Media Relations, Texas Trophy Hunters Association.

For some, hunting season is a time to enjoy the outdoors and bond with other hunters. Officials warn people to be safe while hunting, especially to avoid all alcohol.

“You’re welcome to have a beer, you’re welcome to have whatever you like, but if you do that then no you’re not going out the rest of the day to hunt,” said Tom Leiser owner of Stone Creek Hunting Ranch.

Conklin suggested to take someone who’s never been hunting before.

“I’ve personally taken somebody hunting that has never hunted before and loved to get them out there,” said Conklin.

She says showing someone how to hunt is something someone will never forget.

