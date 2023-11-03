Friday’s High School Scores 11/03/23

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

Alief Taylor 21, Alief Elsik 17

Austin Vandegrift 38, Round Rock Westwood 7

Belton 24, Waco University 14

Brownsville Hanna 18, Brownsville Rivera 7

Buda Hays 33, Kyle Lehman 14

Byron Nelson 43, Northwest Eaton 36

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Round Rock 20

Clear Falls 28, League City Clear Creek 13

Conroe 49, The Woodlands College Park 28

Coppell 44, Plano 0

Copperas Cove 37, Temple 29

Cypress Creek 30, Cypress Ridge 13

Cypress Falls 38, Cypress Ranch 23

Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 21

Dallas White 38, N. Richland Hills Birdville 35

Dickinson 42, Clear Brook 0

Edinburg North 37, Edinburg Economedes 6

Garland 31, Wylie 7

Garland Sachse 56, North Garland 19

Harlingen 21, Los Fresnos 17

Harlingen South 31, Donna 28

Houston Clear Lake 31, Clute Brazoswood 10

Houston King 62, Beaumont West Brook 7

Houston Spring Woods 28, Houston Northbrook 16

Humble Summer Creek 45, Humble Atascocita 28

Katy 49, Katy Taylor 3

Katy Tompkins 17, Katy Paetow 7

Keller Timber Creek 35, Keller Central 14

Killeen 17, Waco 16

Klein Collins 23, Klein 14

Laredo United South 34, Laredo Johnson 15

Lewisville 32, Lewisville Hebron 10

Lewisville Flower Mound 56, Plano West 14

Longview 43, West Mesquite 0

Mansfield Summit 28, Ennis 21

McAllen Memorial 22, McAllen 0

New Braunfels Canyon 14, SA Wagner 7

Odessa Permian 21, Midland 14

Pasadena 34, Pasadena Rayburn 14

Plano East 30, Lewisville Marcus 18

PSJA 37, Edinburg 13

PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 14

Richardson Berkner 51, Irving MacArthur 7

Rockwall-Heath 31, North Forney 10

Round Rock McNeil 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 0

Round Rock Stony Point 19, Manor 16

SA East Central 45, San Marcos 21

SA Johnson 55, SA Madison 38

SA Northside Warren 20, Sotomayor 19

SA Reagan 39, SA Northside Brandeis 7

SA Roosevelt 39, SA Northside Marshall 33

Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 0

Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 0

Spring Dekaney 50, Aldine Nimitz 21

Tomball Memorial 59, Waller 21

Weslaco 27, San Benito 21, OT

Weslaco East 46, Donna North 6

Wolfforth Frenship 41, San Angelo Central 34

CLASS 5A=

A&M Consolidated 38, Leander Glenn 20

Abilene Wylie 17, Abilene Cooper 7

Aledo 59, FW Brewer 13

Amarillo Palo Duro 41, Plainview 14

Angleton 48, Fort Bend Kempner 6

Arlington Seguin 29, Burleson 27

Austin LBJ 37, Austin Crockett 6

Austin McCallum 63, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Austin William Travis 49, Lasa 14

Baytown Lee 28, Baytown Sterling 21

Boerne-Champion 47, SA MacArthur 20

Burleson Centennial 41, Azle 16

Castroville Medina Valley 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0

CC Calallen 61, Hidalgo 12

CC Flour Bluff 56, Gregory-Portland 21

CC Ray 26, CC Moody 21

CC Tuloso-Midway 36, Zapata 24

Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 21

College Station 42, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 65, CC King 7

Crosby 61, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Dallas Highland Park 45, Richardson Pearce 20

Dripping Springs 52, Austin Anderson 17

EP Austin 23, EP Irvin 13

EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 6

EP Eastwood 56, El Paso Eastlake 22

EP Parkland 44, Clint Horizon 13

EP Riverside 66, EP Bowie 41

Forney 53, Tyler 29

Frisco Centennial 21, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco 24

FW Arlington Heights 41, FW North Side 20

Georgetown East View 44, Leander 34

Humble Kingwood Park 24, Port Arthur Memorial 17

Joshua 33, Corsicana 26

Kaufman 40, Nevada Community 21

La Joya Palmview 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 27

Lake Dallas 31, Denton 0

Lancaster 28, Lufkin 27

Laredo Martin 28, Laredo Nixon 27

Lockhart 31, Kerrville Tivy 30

Longview Pine Tree 19, Texarkana Texas 13, OT

Lubbock Cooper 46, Amarillo Caprock 0

McKinney North 28, North Mesquite 23

Mission Memorial 38, Roma 35

Montgomery 37, Bryan Rudder 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 39, Brenham 21

New Caney 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0

New Caney Porter 27, Barbers Hill 21

Pflugerville 44, Pflugerville Connally 38

Pharr Valley View 16, Edcouch-Elsa 7

Port Neches-Groves 41, Galena Park 7

SA Alamo Heights 52, SA Houston 21

SA Highlands 19, SA Brackenridge 9

SA Memorial 20, SA Kennedy 6

SA Southside 42, Eagle Pass Winn 0

SA Southwest 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

SA Veterans Memorial 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

Saginaw 49, FW South Hills 0

Saginaw Boswell 55, FW Chisholm Trail 24

Sharyland Pioneer 49, PSJA Memorial 21

Sherman 44, Frisco Liberty 7

Somerset 31, Uvalde 0

Texas City 29, Nederland 7

Victoria East 42, Victoria West 24

Vidor 55, Splendora 6

WF Rider 49, Lubbock 7

Willis 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 35

CLASS 4A=

Andrews 62, Big Spring 27

Anna 30, Sulphur Springs 16

Bandera 41, Carrizo Springs 29

Bay City 24, Stafford 7

Bellville 49, Sweeny 0

Boerne 47, Fredericksburg 7

Burnet 13, Taylor 7

Caddo Mills 50, Wills Point 21

Canyon 44, Pampa 17

Dallas Carter 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 12

El Campo 34, Freeport Brazosport 21

Fort Stockton 56, Fabens 6

Gilmer 64, Pittsburg 6

Glen Rose 41, Ferris 0

Godley 31, FW Benbrook 28

Gonzales 44, Giddings 38, OT

Hereford 45, Dumas 42

Hillsboro 56, Venus 3

Hondo 40, Poteet 0

Houston North Forest 13, Houston Wheatley 12

Kilgore 39, Tyler Chapel Hill 16

Krum 41, Gainesville 35

La Vernia 55, Rockport-Fulton 0

Lampasas 53, Fischer Canyon Lake 34

Liberty 31, Bridge City 28

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Huffman Hargrave 28

Llano 49, Ingram Moore 27

Lubbock Estacado 63, San Angelo Lake View 0

Madisonville 56, Salado 14

Midland Greenwood 29, WF Hirschi 28

Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 7

Monahans 40, Clint 0

Orange Grove 81, Robstown 43

Paris 31, Mabank 0

Pecos 35, Clint Mountain View 27

Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 14

Sanger 35, Bridgeport 28

Shepherd 48, Huntington 14

Silsbee 21, Jasper 20

Sinton 42, Ingleside 14

Smithville 26, Caldwell 7

Springtown 64, Wichita Falls 21

Stephenville 23, Waco La Vega 14

Sunnyvale 62, Dallas Lincoln 21

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 42, Paris North Lamar 0

Vernon 42, Bowie 7

Waco Connally 42, Robinson 24

West Columbia 33, Brookshire Royal 32

West Orange-Stark 61, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Wimberley 70, Austin Achieve 6

CLASS 3A=

Abernathy 61, Coahoma 41

Alpine 41, Crane 32

Anderson-Shiro 58, Trinity 6

Atlanta 42, Tatum 22

Blanco 41, SA Cole 14

Boling 20, Wallis Brazos 10

Brock 76, Pilot Point 0

Brownfield 12, Slaton 8

Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 28

Canadian 66, Dimmitt 7

CC London 28, Mathis 0

Childress 43, Friona 18

Clifton 42, Florence 0

Clyde 34, Breckenridge 14

Coleman 42, Bangs 0

Columbus 41, Hempstead 0

Comanche 46, Eastland 7

Comfort 51, West Campus 0

Commerce 49, Mineola 21

Cooper 53, Quinlan Boles 0

Corsicana Mildred 55, Rice 0

De Kalb 50, Redwater 18

Denver City 43, Kermit 6

Diboll 37, Crockett 6

Early 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 21

East Bernard 37, Altair Rice 7

Edna 59, Aransas Pass 0

El Maton Tidehaven 42, Van Vleck 0

Emory Rains 50, Bonham 6

Franklin 28, Little River Academy 14

Gladewater 50, White Oak 7

Goliad 42, Palacios 0

Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 12

Hallettsville 29, Yoakum 25

Hebbronville 56, Monte Alto 13

Henrietta 62, Valley View 2

Holliday 48, Callisburg 20

Hooks 54, New Boston 3

Idalou 43, Stanton 7

Jacksboro 73, Dublin 7

Jefferson 56, Gladewater Sabine 21

Johnson City 18, Stockdale 7

Jourdanton 35, Cotulla 6

Kemp 46, Eustace 20

Lexington 20, Buffalo 6

Lone Oak 69, Howe 21

Lyford 27, Rio Hondo 14

Lytle 28, Crystal City 15

Malakoff 52, Groesbeck 14

Marion 35, Luling 6

Maypearl 57, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20

McGregor 25, Rockdale 24

Merkel 41, Millsap 20

Mount Vernon 45, Pottsboro 38

Muleshoe 53, Dalhart 45

Natalia 31, Nixon-Smiley 21

New London West Rusk 43, Edgewood 28

Newton 37, New Waverly 0

Poth 44, Karnes City 13

Quitman 58, Winona 21

San Angelo Grape Creek 30, Ballinger 13

San Diego 34, Falfurrias 19

Santa Gertrudis Academy 47, Progreso 0

Santa Rosa 16, Banquete 12

Schulenburg 42, Thrall 35

Shallowater 56, Amarillo River Road 0

Skidmore-Tynan 39, Bloomington 23

Spearman 42, Tulia 0

Taft 49, George West 34

Teague 40, Fairfield 15

Tolar 63, San Saba 0

Troup 38, Grand Saline 35, OT

Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Iowa Park 7, OT

Wall 68, Brady 0

Warren 29, Kountze 28

WF City View 54, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Whitesboro 47, Ponder 14

Whitney 2, Dallas Gateway 0

CLASS 2A=

Agua Dulce 41, Bruni 30

Albany 66, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Alvord 28, Nocona 20

Amarillo Highland Park 55, Sanford-Fritch 28

Archer City 55, Munday 8

Axtell 42, Itasca 6

Beckville 62, Gladewater Union Grove 9

Ben Bolt 54, Riviera Kaufer 0

Big Sandy 61, Hawkins 43

Booker 70, Weatherford Christian 58

Bremond 48, Iola 0

Cayuga 26, Rio Vista 0

Center Point 43, D’Hanis 21

Centerville 55, Corrigan-Camden 12

Chilton 42, Milano 0

Christoval 42, Big Lake Reagan County 13

Clarendon 36, Wellington 20

Collinsville 61, Chico 7

Colmesneil 37, Sabine Pass 6

Crawford 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Cumby 50, Clarksville 20

Dawson 42, Wortham 24

Evadale 19, Hull-Daisetta 14

Falls City 33, Somerville 22

Floydada 31, Olton 25

Forsan 24, Sonora 22

Frost 22, Meridian 14

Gorman 51, Lingleville 6

Granger 54, Bartlett 26

Groveton 41, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Hale Center 41, Crosbyton 32

Hamilton 36, Goldthwaite 13

Hawley 28, Cisco 17

Hearne 33, Thorndale 0

Holland 37, Flatonia 36

Honey Grove 44, Como-Pickton 0

Jewett Leon 40, Normangee 7

Kerens 63, Malakoff Cross Roads 32

La Pryor 28, Charlotte 20

La Villa 38, Freer 20

Leakey 60, Prairie Lea 13

Lockney 50, Bovina 36

Louise 35, Snook 22

Lovelady 28, Deweyville 16

Marlin 28, Valley Mills 21

Mart 72, Hubbard 6

Mason 61, Harper 6

Maud 44, Linden-Kildare 14

McCamey 35, Iraan 34

Menard 38, Eden 32

Miles 49, Cross Plains 19

Moody 36, Rosebud-Lott 33

Mount Enterprise 50, Cushing 12

Muenster 35, Celeste 7

New Deal 29, Post 26

New Home 56, Ropesville Ropes 7

Olney 35, Winters 6

Ozona 23, Anthony 13

Panhandle 62, Farwell 40

Peaster 43, Boyd 28

Pineland West Sabine 62, Shelbyville 34

Plains 24, Smyer 22

Price Carlisle 35, Alto 18

Refugio 30, Ganado 7

Riesel 47, Bosqueville 21

Rocksprings 30, Sabinal 22

Roscoe 70, Hamlin 6

San Augustine 42, Grapeland 28

Santa Maria 65, Premont 14

Santo 33, Era 0

Seagraves 32, Morton 8

Seymour 52, Petrolia 0

Shamrock 44, Memphis 2

Shiner 47, Kenedy 36

Simms Bowie 40, Detroit 8

Springlake-Earth 73, Kress 28

Stamford 61, C-City 6

Stratford 55, Stinnett West Texas 7

Sudan 27, Ralls 22

Sunray 22, Vega 0

Tahoka 42, Sundown 14

Tenaha 41, Overton 21

Timpson 35, Garrison 26

Tioga 51, Whitewright 0

Tom Bean 27, Trenton 0

Wheeler 26, Quanah 20

Windthorst 44, Electra 14

Woodsboro 41, Pettus 14

Yorktown 2, Runge 0

CLASS 1A=

Benjamin 56, Crowell 8

Bryson 64, Baird 14

Bynum 62, Kopperl 14

Chester 68, High Island 43

Follett 70, McLean 14

Gordon 60, Perrin-Whitt 0

Happy 52, Claude 6

Harrold 50, Chillicothe 13

Haskell Paint Creek 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

Imperial Buena Vista 52, Marfa 6

Ira 54, Hermleigh 36

Iredell 72, Cranfills Gap 26

Jonesboro 62, Evant 6

Knox City 72, Spur 26

Lometa 43, Santa Anna 20

Loraine 55, Bronte 8

Lorenzo 49, Anton 0

Matador Motley County 40, Aspermont 8

Meadow 71, Wellman-Union 53

Mertzon Irion County 86, Veribest 38

Miami 70, White Deer 14

Newcastle 48, Forestburg 0

Oglesby 62, Buckholts 0

Penelope 50, Coolidge 48

Rankin 60, Garden City 12

Rising Star 66, Moran 0

Rochelle 58, Brookesmith 12

Sidney 60, Gustine 6

Strawn 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 24

Trinidad 53, Apple Springs 48

Walnut Springs 74, Bluff Dale 26

Whiteface 48, O’Donnell 0

Whitharral 46, Amherst 32

Zephyr 45, Blanket 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

Addison Trinity 45, FW Nolan 15

Argyle Liberty Christian 49, Lubbock Trinity 7

Austin Hill Country 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0

Austin Hyde Park 46, Victoria St. Joseph 40

Austin Regents 31, Austin St. Michael 0

Bullard Brook Hill 35, McKinney Christian 28

Conroe Covenant 72, Bryan Allen Academy 14

Dallas First Baptist 40, FW Temple Christian 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Plano Prestonwood 40

FW All Saints 43, Fort Worth Christian 7

Grapevine Faith 45, Dallas Bishop Dunne 26

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 31, Temple Central Texas 14

Houston Second Baptist 49, The Woodlands Christian 6

Houston St. Pius X 41, SA Central Catholic 7

Houston St. Thomas 42, SA Antonian 24

Houston Westbury Christian 72, Katy Faith West 6

Lucas Christian 38, Dallas Lakehill 20

Midland Christian 58, FW Southwest Christian 3

Muenster Sacred Heart 45, Tyler Gorman 0

SA Christian 38, SA St. Anthony’s 0

SA Holy Cross 74, Boerne Geneva 7

SA Texas Military 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 39

Shiner St. Paul 29, New Braunfels Christian 21

St. Mary’s Hall 53, Giddings State School 49

Tomball Concordia 2, Houston The Village 0

Tomball Rosehill 21, Bryan Brazos Christian 3

Tyler Grace Community 52, Dallas Covenant 21

OTHER=

Alvin Shadow Creek 38, Houston Strake Jesuit 7

Austin Brentwood 34, Woodlands Legacy Prep 27

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 26, Daingerfield 21

Cypress Community Christian 50, Bay Area Christian 7

Davenport 28, Marble Falls 7

Fort Bend Christian 46, Beaumont Kelly 3

Frassati Catholic 33, UME Prep 0

Fredericksburg Heritage def. Cedar Park Summit , forfeit

Fulshear 70, Richmond Foster 10

FW Covenant Classical 70, Denton Calvary 0

Grand Oaks 56, Cleveland 7

Houston Heights 59, Houston Chavez 0

Iowa Colony 49, Needville 45

Keller Harvest Christian 48, Amarillo San Jacinto 19

Lake Belton 57, Killeen Ellison 7

Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 0

Midland Legacy 32, Odessa 21

Mount Calm 51, Morgan 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Molina 17

Pieper 33, Liberty Hill 23

Plano Coram Deo 60, Wylie Prep 0

Plano John Paul II 34, Dallas Shelton 21

Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 16

San Antonio YMLA 29, Pearsall 22

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 64, Bulverde Bracken 0

Schertz John Paul II 63, CC John Paul 26

Silverton def. Hedley , forfeit

West Plains 49, Borger 3

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 56, Midland Holy Cross 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southland vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

