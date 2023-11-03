Friday’s High School Scores 11/03/23

Friday’s High School Scores 11/03/23Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 11:26 pm
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
Alief Taylor 21, Alief Elsik 17
Austin Vandegrift 38, Round Rock Westwood 7
Belton 24, Waco University 14
Brownsville Hanna 18, Brownsville Rivera 7
Buda Hays 33, Kyle Lehman 14
Byron Nelson 43, Northwest Eaton 36
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Round Rock 20
Clear Falls 28, League City Clear Creek 13
Conroe 49, The Woodlands College Park 28
Coppell 44, Plano 0
Copperas Cove 37, Temple 29
Cypress Creek 30, Cypress Ridge 13
Cypress Falls 38, Cypress Ranch 23
Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 21
Dallas White 38, N. Richland Hills Birdville 35
Dickinson 42, Clear Brook 0
Edinburg North 37, Edinburg Economedes 6
Garland 31, Wylie 7
Garland Sachse 56, North Garland 19
Harlingen 21, Los Fresnos 17
Harlingen South 31, Donna 28
Houston Clear Lake 31, Clute Brazoswood 10
Houston King 62, Beaumont West Brook 7
Houston Spring Woods 28, Houston Northbrook 16
Humble Summer Creek 45, Humble Atascocita 28
Katy 49, Katy Taylor 3
Katy Tompkins 17, Katy Paetow 7
Keller Timber Creek 35, Keller Central 14
Killeen 17, Waco 16
Klein Collins 23, Klein 14
Laredo United South 34, Laredo Johnson 15
Lewisville 32, Lewisville Hebron 10
Lewisville Flower Mound 56, Plano West 14
Longview 43, West Mesquite 0
Mansfield Summit 28, Ennis 21
McAllen Memorial 22, McAllen 0
New Braunfels Canyon 14, SA Wagner 7
Odessa Permian 21, Midland 14
Pasadena 34, Pasadena Rayburn 14
Plano East 30, Lewisville Marcus 18
PSJA 37, Edinburg 13
PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 14
Richardson Berkner 51, Irving MacArthur 7
Rockwall-Heath 31, North Forney 10
Round Rock McNeil 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 0
Round Rock Stony Point 19, Manor 16
SA East Central 45, San Marcos 21
SA Johnson 55, SA Madison 38
SA Northside Warren 20, Sotomayor 19
SA Reagan 39, SA Northside Brandeis 7
SA Roosevelt 39, SA Northside Marshall 33
Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 0
Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 0
Spring Dekaney 50, Aldine Nimitz 21
Tomball Memorial 59, Waller 21
Weslaco 27, San Benito 21, OT
Weslaco East 46, Donna North 6
Wolfforth Frenship 41, San Angelo Central 34
CLASS 5A=
A&M Consolidated 38, Leander Glenn 20
Abilene Wylie 17, Abilene Cooper 7
Aledo 59, FW Brewer 13
Amarillo Palo Duro 41, Plainview 14
Angleton 48, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Arlington Seguin 29, Burleson 27
Austin LBJ 37, Austin Crockett 6
Austin McCallum 63, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Austin William Travis 49, Lasa 14
Baytown Lee 28, Baytown Sterling 21
Boerne-Champion 47, SA MacArthur 20
Burleson Centennial 41, Azle 16
Castroville Medina Valley 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0
CC Calallen 61, Hidalgo 12
CC Flour Bluff 56, Gregory-Portland 21
CC Ray 26, CC Moody 21
CC Tuloso-Midway 36, Zapata 24
Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 21
College Station 42, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 65, CC King 7
Crosby 61, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Dallas Highland Park 45, Richardson Pearce 20
Dripping Springs 52, Austin Anderson 17
EP Austin 23, EP Irvin 13
EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 6
EP Eastwood 56, El Paso Eastlake 22
EP Parkland 44, Clint Horizon 13
EP Riverside 66, EP Bowie 41
Forney 53, Tyler 29
Frisco Centennial 21, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco 24
FW Arlington Heights 41, FW North Side 20
Georgetown East View 44, Leander 34
Humble Kingwood Park 24, Port Arthur Memorial 17
Joshua 33, Corsicana 26
Kaufman 40, Nevada Community 21
La Joya Palmview 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 27
Lake Dallas 31, Denton 0
Lancaster 28, Lufkin 27
Laredo Martin 28, Laredo Nixon 27
Lockhart 31, Kerrville Tivy 30
Longview Pine Tree 19, Texarkana Texas 13, OT
Lubbock Cooper 46, Amarillo Caprock 0
McKinney North 28, North Mesquite 23
Mission Memorial 38, Roma 35
Montgomery 37, Bryan Rudder 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 39, Brenham 21
New Caney 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0
New Caney Porter 27, Barbers Hill 21
Pflugerville 44, Pflugerville Connally 38
Pharr Valley View 16, Edcouch-Elsa 7
Port Neches-Groves 41, Galena Park 7
SA Alamo Heights 52, SA Houston 21
SA Highlands 19, SA Brackenridge 9
SA Memorial 20, SA Kennedy 6
SA Southside 42, Eagle Pass Winn 0
SA Southwest 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
SA Veterans Memorial 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
Saginaw 49, FW South Hills 0
Saginaw Boswell 55, FW Chisholm Trail 24
Sharyland Pioneer 49, PSJA Memorial 21
Sherman 44, Frisco Liberty 7
Somerset 31, Uvalde 0
Texas City 29, Nederland 7
Victoria East 42, Victoria West 24
Vidor 55, Splendora 6
WF Rider 49, Lubbock 7
Willis 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 35
CLASS 4A=
Andrews 62, Big Spring 27
Anna 30, Sulphur Springs 16
Bandera 41, Carrizo Springs 29
Bay City 24, Stafford 7
Bellville 49, Sweeny 0
Boerne 47, Fredericksburg 7
Burnet 13, Taylor 7
Caddo Mills 50, Wills Point 21
Canyon 44, Pampa 17
Dallas Carter 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 12
El Campo 34, Freeport Brazosport 21
Fort Stockton 56, Fabens 6
Gilmer 64, Pittsburg 6
Glen Rose 41, Ferris 0
Godley 31, FW Benbrook 28
Gonzales 44, Giddings 38, OT
Hereford 45, Dumas 42
Hillsboro 56, Venus 3
Hondo 40, Poteet 0
Houston North Forest 13, Houston Wheatley 12
Kilgore 39, Tyler Chapel Hill 16
Krum 41, Gainesville 35
La Vernia 55, Rockport-Fulton 0
Lampasas 53, Fischer Canyon Lake 34
Liberty 31, Bridge City 28
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Huffman Hargrave 28
Llano 49, Ingram Moore 27
Lubbock Estacado 63, San Angelo Lake View 0
Madisonville 56, Salado 14
Midland Greenwood 29, WF Hirschi 28
Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 7
Monahans 40, Clint 0
Orange Grove 81, Robstown 43
Paris 31, Mabank 0
Pecos 35, Clint Mountain View 27
Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 14
Sanger 35, Bridgeport 28
Shepherd 48, Huntington 14
Silsbee 21, Jasper 20
Sinton 42, Ingleside 14
Smithville 26, Caldwell 7
Springtown 64, Wichita Falls 21
Stephenville 23, Waco La Vega 14
Sunnyvale 62, Dallas Lincoln 21
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 42, Paris North Lamar 0
Vernon 42, Bowie 7
Waco Connally 42, Robinson 24
West Columbia 33, Brookshire Royal 32
West Orange-Stark 61, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Wimberley 70, Austin Achieve 6
CLASS 3A=
Abernathy 61, Coahoma 41
Alpine 41, Crane 32
Anderson-Shiro 58, Trinity 6
Atlanta 42, Tatum 22
Blanco 41, SA Cole 14
Boling 20, Wallis Brazos 10
Brock 76, Pilot Point 0
Brownfield 12, Slaton 8
Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 28
Canadian 66, Dimmitt 7
CC London 28, Mathis 0
Childress 43, Friona 18
Clifton 42, Florence 0
Clyde 34, Breckenridge 14
Coleman 42, Bangs 0
Columbus 41, Hempstead 0
Comanche 46, Eastland 7
Comfort 51, West Campus 0
Commerce 49, Mineola 21
Cooper 53, Quinlan Boles 0
Corsicana Mildred 55, Rice 0
De Kalb 50, Redwater 18
Denver City 43, Kermit 6
Diboll 37, Crockett 6
Early 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 21
East Bernard 37, Altair Rice 7
Edna 59, Aransas Pass 0
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Van Vleck 0
Emory Rains 50, Bonham 6
Franklin 28, Little River Academy 14
Gladewater 50, White Oak 7
Goliad 42, Palacios 0
Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 12
Hallettsville 29, Yoakum 25
Hebbronville 56, Monte Alto 13
Henrietta 62, Valley View 2
Holliday 48, Callisburg 20
Hooks 54, New Boston 3
Idalou 43, Stanton 7
Jacksboro 73, Dublin 7
Jefferson 56, Gladewater Sabine 21
Johnson City 18, Stockdale 7
Jourdanton 35, Cotulla 6
Kemp 46, Eustace 20
Lexington 20, Buffalo 6
Lone Oak 69, Howe 21
Lyford 27, Rio Hondo 14
Lytle 28, Crystal City 15
Malakoff 52, Groesbeck 14
Marion 35, Luling 6
Maypearl 57, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20
McGregor 25, Rockdale 24
Merkel 41, Millsap 20
Mount Vernon 45, Pottsboro 38
Muleshoe 53, Dalhart 45
Natalia 31, Nixon-Smiley 21
New London West Rusk 43, Edgewood 28
Newton 37, New Waverly 0
Poth 44, Karnes City 13
Quitman 58, Winona 21
San Angelo Grape Creek 30, Ballinger 13
San Diego 34, Falfurrias 19
Santa Gertrudis Academy 47, Progreso 0
Santa Rosa 16, Banquete 12
Schulenburg 42, Thrall 35
Shallowater 56, Amarillo River Road 0
Skidmore-Tynan 39, Bloomington 23
Spearman 42, Tulia 0
Taft 49, George West 34
Teague 40, Fairfield 15
Tolar 63, San Saba 0
Troup 38, Grand Saline 35, OT
Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Iowa Park 7, OT
Wall 68, Brady 0
Warren 29, Kountze 28
WF City View 54, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Whitesboro 47, Ponder 14
Whitney 2, Dallas Gateway 0
CLASS 2A=
Agua Dulce 41, Bruni 30
Albany 66, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Alvord 28, Nocona 20
Amarillo Highland Park 55, Sanford-Fritch 28
Archer City 55, Munday 8
Axtell 42, Itasca 6
Beckville 62, Gladewater Union Grove 9
Ben Bolt 54, Riviera Kaufer 0
Big Sandy 61, Hawkins 43
Booker 70, Weatherford Christian 58
Bremond 48, Iola 0
Cayuga 26, Rio Vista 0
Center Point 43, D’Hanis 21
Centerville 55, Corrigan-Camden 12
Chilton 42, Milano 0
Christoval 42, Big Lake Reagan County 13
Clarendon 36, Wellington 20
Collinsville 61, Chico 7
Colmesneil 37, Sabine Pass 6
Crawford 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Cumby 50, Clarksville 20
Dawson 42, Wortham 24
Evadale 19, Hull-Daisetta 14
Falls City 33, Somerville 22
Floydada 31, Olton 25
Forsan 24, Sonora 22
Frost 22, Meridian 14
Gorman 51, Lingleville 6
Granger 54, Bartlett 26
Groveton 41, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Hale Center 41, Crosbyton 32
Hamilton 36, Goldthwaite 13
Hawley 28, Cisco 17
Hearne 33, Thorndale 0
Holland 37, Flatonia 36
Honey Grove 44, Como-Pickton 0
Jewett Leon 40, Normangee 7
Kerens 63, Malakoff Cross Roads 32
La Pryor 28, Charlotte 20
La Villa 38, Freer 20
Leakey 60, Prairie Lea 13
Lockney 50, Bovina 36
Louise 35, Snook 22
Lovelady 28, Deweyville 16
Marlin 28, Valley Mills 21
Mart 72, Hubbard 6
Mason 61, Harper 6
Maud 44, Linden-Kildare 14
McCamey 35, Iraan 34
Menard 38, Eden 32
Miles 49, Cross Plains 19
Moody 36, Rosebud-Lott 33
Mount Enterprise 50, Cushing 12
Muenster 35, Celeste 7
New Deal 29, Post 26
New Home 56, Ropesville Ropes 7
Olney 35, Winters 6
Ozona 23, Anthony 13
Panhandle 62, Farwell 40
Peaster 43, Boyd 28
Pineland West Sabine 62, Shelbyville 34
Plains 24, Smyer 22
Price Carlisle 35, Alto 18
Refugio 30, Ganado 7
Riesel 47, Bosqueville 21
Rocksprings 30, Sabinal 22
Roscoe 70, Hamlin 6
San Augustine 42, Grapeland 28
Santa Maria 65, Premont 14
Santo 33, Era 0
Seagraves 32, Morton 8
Seymour 52, Petrolia 0
Shamrock 44, Memphis 2
Shiner 47, Kenedy 36
Simms Bowie 40, Detroit 8
Springlake-Earth 73, Kress 28
Stamford 61, C-City 6
Stratford 55, Stinnett West Texas 7
Sudan 27, Ralls 22
Sunray 22, Vega 0
Tahoka 42, Sundown 14
Tenaha 41, Overton 21
Timpson 35, Garrison 26
Tioga 51, Whitewright 0
Tom Bean 27, Trenton 0
Wheeler 26, Quanah 20
Windthorst 44, Electra 14
Woodsboro 41, Pettus 14
Yorktown 2, Runge 0
CLASS 1A=
Benjamin 56, Crowell 8
Bryson 64, Baird 14
Bynum 62, Kopperl 14
Chester 68, High Island 43
Follett 70, McLean 14
Gordon 60, Perrin-Whitt 0
Happy 52, Claude 6
Harrold 50, Chillicothe 13
Haskell Paint Creek 52, Lueders-Avoca 6
Imperial Buena Vista 52, Marfa 6
Ira 54, Hermleigh 36
Iredell 72, Cranfills Gap 26
Jonesboro 62, Evant 6
Knox City 72, Spur 26
Lometa 43, Santa Anna 20
Loraine 55, Bronte 8
Lorenzo 49, Anton 0
Matador Motley County 40, Aspermont 8
Meadow 71, Wellman-Union 53
Mertzon Irion County 86, Veribest 38
Miami 70, White Deer 14
Newcastle 48, Forestburg 0
Oglesby 62, Buckholts 0
Penelope 50, Coolidge 48
Rankin 60, Garden City 12
Rising Star 66, Moran 0
Rochelle 58, Brookesmith 12
Sidney 60, Gustine 6
Strawn 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 24
Trinidad 53, Apple Springs 48
Walnut Springs 74, Bluff Dale 26
Whiteface 48, O’Donnell 0
Whitharral 46, Amherst 32
Zephyr 45, Blanket 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
Addison Trinity 45, FW Nolan 15
Argyle Liberty Christian 49, Lubbock Trinity 7
Austin Hill Country 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0
Austin Hyde Park 46, Victoria St. Joseph 40
Austin Regents 31, Austin St. Michael 0
Bullard Brook Hill 35, McKinney Christian 28
Conroe Covenant 72, Bryan Allen Academy 14
Dallas First Baptist 40, FW Temple Christian 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Plano Prestonwood 40
FW All Saints 43, Fort Worth Christian 7
Grapevine Faith 45, Dallas Bishop Dunne 26
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 31, Temple Central Texas 14
Houston Second Baptist 49, The Woodlands Christian 6
Houston St. Pius X 41, SA Central Catholic 7
Houston St. Thomas 42, SA Antonian 24
Houston Westbury Christian 72, Katy Faith West 6
Lucas Christian 38, Dallas Lakehill 20
Midland Christian 58, FW Southwest Christian 3
Muenster Sacred Heart 45, Tyler Gorman 0
SA Christian 38, SA St. Anthony’s 0
SA Holy Cross 74, Boerne Geneva 7
SA Texas Military 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 39
Shiner St. Paul 29, New Braunfels Christian 21
St. Mary’s Hall 53, Giddings State School 49
Tomball Concordia 2, Houston The Village 0
Tomball Rosehill 21, Bryan Brazos Christian 3
Tyler Grace Community 52, Dallas Covenant 21
OTHER=
Alvin Shadow Creek 38, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Austin Brentwood 34, Woodlands Legacy Prep 27
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 26, Daingerfield 21
Cypress Community Christian 50, Bay Area Christian 7
Davenport 28, Marble Falls 7
Fort Bend Christian 46, Beaumont Kelly 3
Frassati Catholic 33, UME Prep 0
Fredericksburg Heritage def. Cedar Park Summit , forfeit
Fulshear 70, Richmond Foster 10
FW Covenant Classical 70, Denton Calvary 0
Grand Oaks 56, Cleveland 7
Houston Heights 59, Houston Chavez 0
Iowa Colony 49, Needville 45
Keller Harvest Christian 48, Amarillo San Jacinto 19
Lake Belton 57, Killeen Ellison 7
Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 0
Midland Legacy 32, Odessa 21
Mount Calm 51, Morgan 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Molina 17
Pieper 33, Liberty Hill 23
Plano Coram Deo 60, Wylie Prep 0
Plano John Paul II 34, Dallas Shelton 21
Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 16
San Antonio YMLA 29, Pearsall 22
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 64, Bulverde Bracken 0
Schertz John Paul II 63, CC John Paul 26
Silverton def. Hedley , forfeit
West Plains 49, Borger 3
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 56, Midland Holy Cross 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southland vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
