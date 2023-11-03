Falcons leading receiver Drake London out with groin injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without their top receiver Sunday as the franchise has ruled out Drake London with a groin injury.

London, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, is Atlanta’s leader in targets (57), receptions (37), yards (438) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with Bijan Robinson.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver has been targeted at least six times in his past seven games and has at least five catches and over 50 yards receiving in each of his past four games.

The Falcons will be without London in the same week where they are switching quarterbacks from Desmond Ridder to Taylor Heinicke, who threw the 21-yard completion where London injured his groin.

After Sunday’s loss to Tennessee, London told ESPN “I’m fine,” but then he didn’t practice all week. On Monday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith didn’t have a timeline for London’s return but did say the injury “wasn’t as bad as we thought.”

With London out, Atlanta will have multiple ways it could turn. It could look to Mack Hollins (14 catches, 211 yards), KhaDarel Hodge (eight catches, 139 yards) and recently acquired Van Jefferson (four catches, 29 yards) at receiver or potentially move tight end Kyle Pitts (28 catches, 333 yards, one touchdown) to some of London’s routes.

Heinicke said familiarity he has with Hodge and Hollins and Scotty Miller from reps he’s taken during practice with the second unit for parts of the season, which helped him last week against Tennessee and could carry over to this week against Minnesota. But not having London still hurts, although that he was able to throw with the receivers he might play with Sunday since London missed the whole week of practice is a slight benefit.

“It’s unfortunate,” Heinicke said. “Obviously he’s a great player. But you saw what Red [Hodge] and Scotty stepped up, Van stepped up. So I have a lot of confidence in those guys. Again, it’s unfortunate he’s not playing but I have all the confidence in the world in those other guys.”

Atlanta also ruled out safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion protocol).

