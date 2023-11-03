Today is Friday November 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities search for missing teen

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 4:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities search for missing teenTYLER — Tyler Police responded to a missing persons call at a home on West Gentry Parkway Friday at about 11:45am. According to our news partner KETK, the child reported missing and or a runaway is 15-year-old Isaiah Bright. He is 5’10 and 170lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Isaiah was last seen wearing black pants, a black hat with a “T” on it and a red shirt with a gingerbread man on it. He is also said to be a high functioning autistic person. If you encounter Isaiah Bright or know of his location contact the Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC