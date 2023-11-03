Authorities search for missing teen

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 4:01 pm

TYLER — Tyler Police responded to a missing persons call at a home on West Gentry Parkway Friday at about 11:45am. According to our news partner KETK, the child reported missing and or a runaway is 15-year-old Isaiah Bright. He is 5’10 and 170lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Isaiah was last seen wearing black pants, a black hat with a “T” on it and a red shirt with a gingerbread man on it. He is also said to be a high functioning autistic person. If you encounter Isaiah Bright or know of his location contact the Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

