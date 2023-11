Lindale rescinds boil water notice

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 11:22 am

LINDALE – The City of Lindale has rescinded a boil water notice Friday morning that was posted for parts of Lindale. That’s according to Darcy Harris with the City of Lindale. The notice had been in effect since Wednesday morning for the Eagle Meadows sub-division.

