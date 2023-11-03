Today is Friday November 03, 2023
Body recovered from Lake Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 8:29 am
Body recovered from Lake TylerSMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was found dead in Lake Tyler on Monday around 6:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, Kendrick Young, 27, was last seen by his mother around 10 p.m. on Sunday. His fishing gear was reportedly spotted by a witness at Lake Tyler. Officials said that Young’s mother went to the lake looking for her son and found his car parked nearby. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and Young’s body was found in the lake, near the intersection of CR 230 and Gordon’s Landing Road. Young was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace precinct 3 Judge James Meredith. An autopsy has been ordered.



