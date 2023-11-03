Today is Friday November 03, 2023
Selena Gomez says she’s deleting her Instagram after backlash

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 8:15 am
NBC/Christopher Polk

Selena Gomez is taking a break from Instagram.

In a since-deleted Story posted on November 2, the 31-year-old pop star wrote, "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."

While the Instagram Story swiftly disappeared from her account, Selena's Instagram profile remained active at the time of this report.

The post comes just days after she used the platform to express her views on the Gaza conflict.

"I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she wrote in an Instagram Story late Monday, October 30. "We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick," the Only Murders in the Building star continued."I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

Selena's last social media break came earlier this year in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



