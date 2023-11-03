Sale of federal oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico pending

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 8:18 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government has officially postponed a sale of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases amid legal fights over protections for an endangered species of whale. Bidding on the leases had been set for next Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s administration announced the sale earlier this year. But it was scaled back by millions of acres as part of an agreement to protect the endangered Rice’s whale. Oil companies and the state of Louisiana objected to the reduction, setting off a still-brewing legal battle. Court orders that the full-sized sale take place were paused last week by a federal appellate panel.

