Big city mayors pitch request for help with migrants

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 8:18 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials have hosted big city mayors at the White House to discuss how to manage a growing number of migrants. The meeting came just one day after the Democratic mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York sent a letter asking for help. Denver’s Mike Johnston and Chicago’s Brandon Johnson say cities and states dealing with increasing numbers of migrants need $5 billion from the federal government. Biden has proposed $1.4 billion, but Congress will decide how much to provide. It’s not clear whether Congress will give any money to the effort.



