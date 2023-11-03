Texas man convicted of manslaughter in immigrant’s death

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2023 at 8:18 am

CALDWELL COUNTY (AP) – A Texas man has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Moroccan immigrant who had pulled into his driveway. A Caldwell County jury on Thursday convicted 67-year-old Terry Duane Turner in the early morning October 2021 shooting death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi outside Turner’s home in Martindale. Family members of Dghoughi have said he was lost and prosecutors said he was trying to leave when he was shot. Turner claimed self-defense and testified he thought Dghoughi pointed a gun at him, but no weapon was found in the vehicle. Turner’s attorney declined comment after the verdict. Turner faces two to 20 years in prison when sentenced.

