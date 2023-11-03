Titans’ Burks ‘moving’ after being carted off field after late hard landing

ByTURRON DAVENPORT

PITTSBURGH — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field late in the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with an injury. He was able to give a thumbs up as he was taken away.

After the game, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was alert, moving in the locker room and had full use of his extremities. Vrabel said Burks was being evaluated in a training room.

Burks was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power, stopping to talk to a coach before heading towards the team bus.

The injury occurred when Burks tried to make a deep catch along the sideline on a fourth down, but saw the ball slip from his grasp. He landed hard out of bounds and appeared to be unconscious.

Medical staff from both teams came out to treat Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. His face mask was cut off and he was placed onto a spinal board while players on both teams knelt on the Acrisure Stadium turf nearby. Burks appeared to be able to wiggle his toes as he was being loaded onto the cart.

Burks sustained a concussion as a rookie in Philadelphia when he was knocked out while making a touchdown grab in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

