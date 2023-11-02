Biden is coming for your car.

November 2, 2023

I recently bought a brand new, off-the-showroom-floor car. I really like it. While driving the other day, I thought about the first new car I ever bought, a 1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

Aside from the fact that it and my current car both had engines and rode on tires, there’s almost no comparison. My new car goes twice as far on a gallon of gas while putting out a fraction of the exhaust. The “dashboard” in my new car– to use that antiquated term – is a technological marvel that was unimaginable on the day I bought my first car.

Advanced technology is now commonplace in cars at all price points. Most new cars have backup cameras, and most will warn you if it’s unsafe to change lanes. Nearly all new cars allow you to pair your smartphone for both entertainment and navigation. The features and creature comforts available in vehicles today are limited only by how much money you have to spend.

And there lies a key point. We freely choose our cars from an intensely competitive marketplace of about 1,300 available make and model combinations covering a wide range of prices. What’s more, today’s cars last longer, which creates a large and diverse used inventory to meet the needs of people who can’t afford a new car.

That’s why 90 percent of Americans own or have ready access to a personal vehicle – and the freedom that goes with it.

Internal combustion engine vehicles are the indispensable core of a low-friction national transportation infrastructure that is essential to a free-market economy comprised of 330 million people spread across an entire continent.

But along comes Joe Biden. Driven by a blind ideological fixation on “climate change,” (and perhaps by a plausible and widely speculated personal obligation to China, which dominates world EV battery production), the Biden administration is trying to shove us all into expensive, impractical electric vehicles whether we want them or not.

All evidence suggests that we don’t.

Said auto industry analyst Karl Brauer,

We’re seeing the start of an overall market pushback against electric vehicle sales now that early adopters and environmentalist have their vehicles.”

EV sales comprise approximately eight percent of U.S. new car sales and appear to have peaked. General Motors and Ford are quietly curtailing their previously much-ballyhooed plans for EV production in the coming year.

Lackluster as they are, EV sales would be worse if not for massive cash subsidies given to EV buyers courtesy of U.S. taxpayers (read: you and me). Never mind that products that truly represent value in a free-market economy have no need of government subsidy. (How much tax credit did you receive when you bought your iPhone?)

But forget telling any of this to the Biden crowd. They don’t want to hear it. That’s because the urge to interfere in a well-functioning marketplace is an urge that leftists cannot control.

So, get ready. They’re coming for your car. If they succeed, they’ll come next for your air conditioner, your stove and the meat you buy at the grocery store.

As Rush used to say, “Don’t doubt me.”

