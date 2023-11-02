Today is Thursday November 02, 2023
Super Bowl ad spots nearly sold out; going rate said to be $7 million for 30-second spot

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2023 at 3:54 pm
Advertisers are readying their checkbooks for February's Super Bowl LVIII.

A Paramount spokesperson told ABC Audio that CBS is "ahead of schedule" selling its ad spots for the big game; at $7 million for a 30-second ad, they're "virtually sold out."

The big ad buy is coming at a time when traditional networks are seeing a decline in advertising dollars. Considering that, companies might see a big investment for the game something of a Hail Mary play to get their wares in front of consumers' eyeballs, as the Super Bowl is traditionally one of the most-watched broadcasts of the year.

Super Bowl LVIII will be presented by CBS live from Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11.

