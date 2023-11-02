Today is Thursday November 02, 2023
New Orleans swears in new police chief, first woman to hold the post

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2023 at 3:22 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anne Kirkpatrick was sworn in Wednesday as the first woman to hold a permanent appointment as the chief of police in New Orleans. Kirkpatrick has served as interim chief since June, when Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed her. The posting was subject to City Council approval, which she won in a 6-1 vote last month. Another woman, longtime New Orleans officer Michelle Woodfork, had held the job on an interim basis after the retirement last year of former chief Shaun Ferguson. Kirkpatrick has previously served as chief of departments in Spokane, Washington, and Oakland, California.



