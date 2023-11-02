Rusk County man arrested for child sex assault

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2023 at 4:21 pm

RUSK COUNTY – Authorities in Rusk County arrested an individual for the sexual assault of a child. According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old Aaron Ables of Hughes Springs was detained when a Rusk County Sheriff’s patrol found his car in a church parking lot near Pirtle Oct. 28. What officers also found was a minor in the back of Ables vehicle. He was then taken into custody to the Rusk County Jail and was charged with the sexual assault of a child. The RCSO said Albes bond was set at $60,000.

