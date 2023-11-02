Bob Knight, legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach, dies at 83

(NEW YORK) -- Bob Knight, the often controversial but always successful head coach who won three national titles at the helm of Indiana University, has died, according to a statement by his family posted on his website Wednesday evening.

He was 83.

Knight's family said he passed away in his home in Bloomington "surrounded by his family."

"We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," the family said in a statement.

Nicknamed "The General" for his resemblance to a drill instructor, Knight was the all-time NCAA leader in wins when he retired in 2008 -- a record later passed by his protege Mike Krzyzewski.

Knight was known for his high-octane personality on and off the court, and would frequently shout at referees, other players and engage in visible outbursts during games.

Knight was famously ejected from a game against Purdue on Feb. 23, 1985, when he threw a chair into the crowd.

Born in Ohio, Knight went on to play basketball at Ohio State University, where he graduated in 1962.

He enlisted in the Army in 1963 and two years later was named the head coach of its basketball team.

Knight coached the Army team for six seasons and won 102 games. In 1971, Indiana University hired Knight to lead their NCAA Division I team and he would remain in the position for 29 years.

During his tenure, the team won 662 regular season games, 42 NCAA tournament games, and won three NCAA championship titles.

Knight was fired in 2000 following allegations by players that he assaulted them. Word of Knight's dismissal prompted protests from students.

Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech before retiring in 2008.

Knight attended a Hoosiers' game against Purdue in February 2020, for the first time in 20 years despite numerous vows to never attend an event following his firing.

Knight was married twice and had two sons, Tim and Pat Knight. Pat Knight played under his father at Indiana from 1990 to 1995 and went on to succeed his father as Texas Tech's basketball head coach following his retirement.

