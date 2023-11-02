Texas Rangers win 1st World Series title in franchise history

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 11:23 pm

Breaking News: Texas Rangers win 1st World Series title in franchise history – The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title in the 63-season franchise history. The Rangers closed out the season with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Rangers have appeared in two World Series prior to this season, losing to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Read More

