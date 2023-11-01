Tyler Pipe has grand opening of new operation in Henderson

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 6:13 pm

HENDERSON — Tyler Pipe had a grand opening Monday for its new transload facility at the Henderson Industrial Park. According to our news partner KETK, the purpose of the center is to transfer goods from one mode of transportation to another until they reach their destination. With Henderson’s location to railways, officials feel the transload facility is a good fit for Tyler Pipe.



At the grand opening ceremony, Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen said, “We here in Henderson have the only Spur connecting East Texas to the rest of the nation and the North American network of rail. We are so proud of the diligent work by our local Henderson Economic Development Corporation to have achieved this endeavor to serve the existing industrial park, Tyler Pipe distribution center and in the near future our new East Texas Regional Business Park.”

“The facility is a major investment in the future of Tyler Pipe.” said Joseph Holzbauer, General Manager of Tyler Pipe. “This facility will transload raw materials by rail needed to manufacture pipe and fittings that are distributed all over the United States. Tyler Pipe is proud of our partnership with the city of Henderson.”

Tyler Pipe bought just under eight acres of property from the Henderson Economic Development Corporation to make way for their new facility.

