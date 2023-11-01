Today is Wednesday November 01, 2023
Keanu Reeves gets revved up in trailer to Hulu’s ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 2:19 pm
Keanu with Jenson Button -- Hulu

"For as long as I can remember I had a fascination with racing," Keanu Reeves says in voice-over in the new trailer to the Hulu Original docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.

As the John Wick franchise star strides up to a Formula 1 car, he continues, "And I'm going to share a story that barely seems believable."

Brawn follows how, in 2009, "competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened: An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1."

Reeves is shown interviewing the key players in the sneak peek, which is intercut with white-knuckle racing scenes.

The four-part series premieres Wednesday, November 15, on Hulu and on Disney+ in select international territories.

