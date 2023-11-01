“I never forgot that”: John Stamos recalls when Matthew Perry saved his ego after awkward ‘Friends’ cameo

On his Instagram, John Stamos remembered his friend Matthew Perry, who died at 54 years old on October 28.

The actor recalled how Perry's generous nature saved him after an extremely awkward moment when he guested on Friends.

Along with a clip of the scene, Stamos began, "Matthew and I had been friendly long before 'Friends' So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot."

The Full House star continued, "Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, 'The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.' I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed."

Sure enough, in the clip shown, the audience doesn't react to Stamos' appearance, unlike when other stars have popped up on the show.

Stamos recalled, "We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because he's so much better looking in person!'"

He added, "I never forgot that and the world will never forget you."

Stamos' post has been liked more than 372,000 times since he shared it Tuesday.

