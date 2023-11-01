Supreme Court wrestles with social media cases

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 9:52 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wrestling with whether public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts. The issue first arose in a case involving former President Donald Trump. The justices heard arguments Tuesday in two cases involving lawsuits filed by people who were blocked after leaving critical comments on social media accounts belonging to school board members in southern California and a city manager in Port Huron, Michigan, northeast of Detroit. The cases force the court to deal with the competing free speech rights of public officials and their constituents, and all in a rapidly evolving virtual world. It was not clear where the court would land.

