Woman who fled country after son went missing charged with killing him

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 9:49 am

EVERMAN (AP) — A Texas woman who told various stories to explain her 6-year-old son’s absence before leaving the country has been charged with killing the child, who has been missing for a year. Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said at a news conference Monday that Cindy Rodriguez-Singh had been indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on one count of capital murder, two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning a child without intent to return. Spencer said he’s hopeful that the indictments will help in getting the 38-year-old arrested and returned to the U.S. from India. The body of the child, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, has not yet been found.

