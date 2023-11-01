Today is Wednesday November 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Austin airport employee fatally struck by vehicle on tarmac

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 9:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Officials say an employee at a Texas airport in Austin was fatally struck by a vehicle on the tarmac. The collision on Tuesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is the second time this year a worker has died at the airport in the Texas capital. Officials identified the person as an airport employee but did not immediately release details about how the incident occurred. The airport said in a statement that flights were not impacted. In April, an American Airlines employee died after driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC