Police search for suspect in several construction fraud cases

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 10:26 am

KILGORE — Kilgore Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to local construction fraud. Ignacio “Nacho” Terrones faces charges of misapplication of trust funds in construction fraud. Terrones is believed to be the subject of “several similar investigations in other cities and counties,” according to authorities. Authorities say Terrones was given the opportunity to turn himself in over the weekend, but failed to do so. Several other warrants have been issued against him as well. Kilgore Police said they do not want the public to approach or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Kilgore Police Department Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or email Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

