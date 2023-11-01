Today is Wednesday November 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police search for suspect in several construction fraud cases

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 10:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police search for suspect wanted in several construction fraud casesKILGORE — Kilgore Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to local construction fraud. Ignacio “Nacho” Terrones faces charges of misapplication of trust funds in construction fraud. Terrones is believed to be the subject of “several similar investigations in other cities and counties,” according to authorities. Authorities say Terrones was given the opportunity to turn himself in over the weekend, but failed to do so. Several other warrants have been issued against him as well. Kilgore Police said they do not want the public to approach or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Kilgore Police Department Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or email Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC