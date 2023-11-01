Today is Wednesday November 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former East Texas couple convicted in Hawaii

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former East Texas couple convicted in HawaiiNACOGDOCHES — A jury in Hawaii has convicted a couple of stealing the identities of babies who died in Texas. The former Nacogdoches couple, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, are in their mid-60s. They assumed the identities of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, two infants who died and were buried in central Texas near Burnet in the late ’60s. Primose and Morrison were accused in the trial of adopting the false identities in 1987 when they lost their home to foreclosure and had other serious debt problems. When they’re sentenced in March, the couple each face up to 19 years in prison on federal charges of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC