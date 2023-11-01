Former East Texas couple convicted in Hawaii

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 8:03 am

NACOGDOCHES — A jury in Hawaii has convicted a couple of stealing the identities of babies who died in Texas. The former Nacogdoches couple, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, are in their mid-60s. They assumed the identities of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, two infants who died and were buried in central Texas near Burnet in the late ’60s. Primose and Morrison were accused in the trial of adopting the false identities in 1987 when they lost their home to foreclosure and had other serious debt problems. When they’re sentenced in March, the couple each face up to 19 years in prison on federal charges of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft.

