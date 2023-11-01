Today is Wednesday November 01, 2023
Murder trial for woman charged in death of pro cyclist is starting

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 7:01 am
AUSTIN (AP) — The woman accused of gunning down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson and then fleeing the country until she was tracked down in Costa Rica, goes on trial for murder in Texas. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, has been charged with murder and faces up to 99 years in prison in the May 2022 shooting death of Wilson. Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and was in Austin before a Texas race she was among the favorites ton win. Police have said Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend. The trial begins Wednesday.



