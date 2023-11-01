Today is Wednesday November 01, 2023
Shooting suspect indicted

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 6:50 am
Shooting suspect indictedSMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man has been indicted for shooting a man on Oct. 8, 2022. Kendrick Bell, 29,  was reportedly charged after he shot someone by “firing several rounds into the victim’s car where he was seated.” According to our news partner KETK, a deputy from Smith County answered a call regarding a black Chrysler parked in front of the caller’s house. On his way to the address, a dispatcher notified the deputy of a shooting and that the suspect had fled the scene. Authorities said the shooting began due to a money dispute that occurred one day prior to the shooting. A crime scene analyst found the suspect’s driver’s side mirror cover that belonged to a 2010-2015 Camaro. On Oct. 14, a sergeant located the suspect vehicle at a Walmart on Loop 323 and conducted a felony stop. The suspect allegedly fled the scene going over 130 mph. Based on observation, the sergeant reportedly could tell the driver’s mirror was missing its cover. Bell was arrested on July 11 and charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 11.



