Suspect indicted in separate road rage incidents

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2023 at 6:33 am
Suspect indicted in separate road rage incidentsTYLER — A Tyler man was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was accused in two separate road rage shooting incidents in June. According to our news partner KETK, Ashton Smith, 21 of Tyler, was arrested earlier this year after officials at the time reported two shootings on June 2 and June 13 near the intersection of FM 16 and FM 14 in northern Smith County. The two unrelated callers reportedly told authorities they were shot by a Black man in a black Jeep SUV, and the shootings were linked after investigators reviewed security footage. One of the victims allegedly told authorities the incident stemmed from road rage. Deputies reportedly found the Jeep near the area where the incidents were reported and Smith was taken into custody after a judge signed a warrant for his arrest. Smith was indicted on Aug. 31 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to both incidents.



