Tyler woman indicted for criminally negligent homicide

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2023 at 5:50 pm

TYLER – A 22-year-old woman was indicted for criminally negligent homicide in the 2021 death of a Tyler High volleyball player. Talia Smith, 22 of Tyler, was indicted on Sept. 28 in the May 1, 2021 crash that lead to the death of 18-year-old Patrianna Pettigrew. Smith’s indictment states that she caused the crash due to her failure to control speed, making an unsafe lane change, passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed, operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner, and passing a vehicle when it was unsafe to do so. Pettigrew was declared dead at the site of the collision, while Smith was transported to the hospital in a critical state. She was subsequently discharged and apprehended for her involvement in the crash. Smith was able to secure her release from the Smith County Jail on the same day by posting a bond of $15,000. Smith’s next court date is Nov. 20.

