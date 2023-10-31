With no quorum in the Texas House, Abbott adds teacher pay and school finance to agenda

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2023 at 2:56 pm

AUSTIN – The Quorum Report newsletter says the Texas House Republicans on Tuesday accused Democrats of grinding legislative business to a halt through a quorum break, even though 20 GOP members were not on the floor and Gov. Greg Abbott only issued an expanded special session agenda after it became clear there were not enough members present to legally conduct business. After previously saying he would not add school finance to the call until lawmakers passed a “school choice” bill, Abbott essentially acknowledged that strategy wasn’t working and added those items anyway.

A quorum was not present in the House on Monday, as evidenced by a Democratic request for strict enforcement on a procedural motion by Rep. Charlie Geren. Then at about 11:20am on Tuesday, a quorum still wasn’t present and Speaker Dade Phelan said the House would stand adjourned until 6pm on Wednesday.

About 40 minutes later, Texas House GOP Caucus Chairman Craig Goldman used a news conference to angrily scold Democrats for preventing the House from being able to start working on Gov. Abbott’s expanded call. But the call hadn’t been expanded until after it was well established there wasn’t a quorum in the House.

