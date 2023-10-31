Hazmat spill on Loop 323

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2023 at 9:17 am

SMITH COUNTY — HAZMAT crews are still on the scene on Loop 323, between Lavender Road and Farm-to-Market Road 14, after an 18-wheeler accident caused a gasoline spill around 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, October 31. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation and the Tyler Fire Department have responded. Both eastbound lanes of Loop 323 are shut down and only one westbound lane is open. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route.

