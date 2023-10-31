East Texas officials offer cold weather tips

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2023 at 5:58 am

TYLER – East Texas will experience cold weather throughout the next few days and most people will use their heaters for the first time in many months. KETK reports that temperatures will get as low as the mid-30s through the next few days and experts are advising people to use their heaters correctly. “This time of the year it is very common for everyone to use space heaters,” said Tyler’s Fire Marshal. Hooton said the way to prevent fires is by putting heaters in safe locations. Hooton advises people not to use extension cords for their space heaters as they can get too hot. People who have plants outside should bring them inside if they want them to survive. They need to be covered with blankets, light plastic. Once the weather starts to rise back up to the 60s and 70s late this week, the plants can go back outside.

