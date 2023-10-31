Man arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at woman’s head

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2023 at 5:59 am

WHITEHOUSE – According to our news partner KETK a man was arrested in Whitehouse for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday. Deputies responded to a County Road 2183 residence around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived deputies were reportedly told that Alejandro Guebara was inside the residence with a shotgun. A woman told officials that Guebara allegedly put the shotgun to her head and threatened her. When deputies approached the residence they began to try and talk to him but officials said he fled out the back window into the woods behind the home. Neighbors informed officials that a gunshot had been heard inside the home before they arrived. Whitehouse PD, Troup PD and TPWD Game Warden assisted in trying to find Guebara. He was found and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat of a family/household, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation warrant.

