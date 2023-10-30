1 dead after ATV crash in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2023 at 4:53 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that one person is dead after an ATV and vehicle crashed on State Highway 21 on Saturday night. Our news colleagues at KETK report that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was travelling southwest on State Highway 21 when a 2007 Honda ATV turned State Highway 21 west. According to Texas DPS, the driver of the Tahoe had limited visibility and could not see the ATV clearly. The Tahoe and the ATV collided and the driver of the ATV, Ronterreal Mumphrey, 36 of Alto, was ejected from the ATV. Mumphrey was pronounced dead at UT Health in Tyler. The driver of the Tahoe was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville. DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

