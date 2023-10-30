Today is Monday October 30, 2023
1 arrested in Van Zandt County shooting incident

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2023 at 4:53 pm
VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an East Texas man in connection with a Canton shooting incident on Sunday according to our news partners at KETK. On Sunday, Canton police and Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at an address on State Highway 64 near Canton. Officials reportedly found a male standing outside shooting a firearm and at one point he allegedly shot in the direction of officers. No one was injured. Richard Homer, 64, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and disorderly conduct discharging firearm and has since bonded out on a $100,000 combined bond, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.



