Marine Corps commandant hospitalized after ‘medical emergency,’ officials say

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith was hospitalized after a "medical emergency" on Sunday evening, officials said on Monday.

Further details about Smith's health were not immediately released.

Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, deputy commandant for combat development and integration, is carrying out the duties of leader of the service while Smith is out.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

