Ex-Tyler teacher sentenced to 10 years for sex assault

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2023 at 4:53 pm
Ex-Tyler teacher sentenced to 10 years for sex assaultTYLER – A former Tyler ISD teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a student. According to our news partner KETK, authorities arrested 29-year-old Andre Jefferson of Tyler in February when the grandparent of a middle school student’s friend saw messaging between about her relationship with Jefferson.

Officials said in the warrant they determined the texting between Jefferson and the student began in January, when they “professed their love for one another.” The warrant also stated Jefferson asked the student to delete their text conversations after they were discovered. Jefferson pleaded guilty to both second-degree felony charges, and is required to register as a sex offender for life



