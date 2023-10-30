Today is Monday October 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ tops the office with scary good $78 million

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2023 at 5:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Universal

Five Nights at Freddy's, the movie adaptation of the hit horror game, topped the domestic box office with an estimated 78 million -- the biggest opening weekend for a horror title in 2023 and the second biggest for a movie based on a video game behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146.3 million. The film, starring Hunger Games vet Josh Hutcherson, pulled in an additional $52.6 million overseas, for a global haul of $130.6 million.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film took second place, grabbing an estimated $14 million at the North American box office, for a three-week total of $149.3 million. Worldwide, the film -- which only plays on weekends -- has racked up $203 million.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon -- starring Leonardo DiCaprioRobert De NiroLily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons -- added an estimated $9 million at the domestic box office, for a two-week total of $40 million. The film has collected $88 million globally.

The faith-based documentary After Death, which explores the subject of life after death, opened with an estimated $5 million at the domestic box office.

Rounding out the top five was The Exorcist: Believer, delivering an estimated $3.1 million, for a four-week total of $59.3 million in North America and $61 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC