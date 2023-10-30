Giants pass for minus-9 yards as Tyrod Taylor leaves with rib injury

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2023 at 5:20 am

ByJORDAN RAANAN

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter and set a franchise record for passing ineptitude in a 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor will remain at Hackensack Medical Center overnight with an injury to his rib cage, according to the Giants. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito came on in relief for his NFL debut and went 2-of-7 passing for minus-1 yard.

The Giants finished the contest, which was played through a steady rain, with minus-9 net passing yards, the fewest in franchise history dating to 1933 when they first started tracking passing statistics. It was the fewest passing yards by any team since the 2000 Cleveland Browns had the same total in a 48-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We ran it almost every play,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “Weather. Control the game. Thought our defense was going to play well. It was going to be a close game. [Running back] Saquon [Barkley] had some good runs, had some opportunities.

“Trying to win the game in a bit of an old-school way.”

With the conditions being what they were, the defense having allowed only one long touchdown in the first half and being short-handed on offense (No. 1 receiver Darren Waller also left the game with an injury), the Giants didn’t really need to risk throwing the football against Zach Wilson & Co. Their only pass attempt of the second half came on the opening drive.

Daboll said he told the offense at halftime it would run through Barkley. The Pro Bowl back had 25 carries in the second half and a career-high 36 for 128 yards.

“It’s football,” Barkley said. “That’s what my answer is, football.”

DeVito rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter but his only pass in the second half was an incompletion to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. He threw two passes for minus-1 yard in overtime.

“Yeah, the plays are called, and my job is just to go out there and execute and help lead the offense,” DeVito said of the lack of throwing opportunities.

The game featured a combined 24 punts. That was the most in an NFL game since 1988.

It didn’t help that the Giants also lost Waller in the first half to a hamstring injury. He came into this week leading the Giants with 35 catches for 380 yards. He caught one pass for four yards and aggravated the injury on that play.

Waller’s injury is particularly concerning considering injuries have been an issue for him in recent years. He missed eight games last season because of a hamstring problem.

Waller, 30, was listed as a limited participant in practice this past week with a hamstring injury. He was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest.

The Giants acquired Waller this past offseason for a pair of draft picks from the Las Vegas Raiders to be their No. 1 receiver.

Taylor was supposed to be the Giants’ insurance for Jones. Now they might be without all three players against the Raiders.

Despite it all, the Giants (2-6) had a chance to beat the crosstown rival Jets. They took the lead on DeVito’s touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half and remained ahead until the final second of regulation.

Only the late decision to kick a field goal ( Graham Gano missed with under a minute remaining) and allowing Wilson to drive the Jets into field-goal range set them up for what outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux called a “devastating” loss. The Giants bypassed a chance to win the game on fourth-and-1 with 28 seconds remaining deep in Jets territory before allowing a field goal on the second possession of overtime.

“Our defense was — they were like, 0-for-12 on third down. They were playing well,” Daboll said. “That’s the decision we made. It didn’t work out.”

The Giants move forward with serious questions about their quarterback position. Starter Daniel Jones missed his third straight game with a neck injury. He still hasn’t been cleared for contact but took an increased number of scout team reps Thursday, according to sources.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that the most likely scenario for Jones’ return seems to be in two weeks against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Taylor’s status unknown, it is likely they add a quarterback this week. The Giants worked out veteran Matt Barkley and former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book several weeks ago. Barkley has experience working with Daboll from their time together in Buffalo and would seem the most likely immediate solution.

Taylor was injured when he was sacked midway through the second quarter. The injury occurred when he tried to escape the pressure and was tackled to the ground by Quinton Jefferson and C.J. Mosley at the Jets sideline.

Taylor stayed on the ground for several minutes before eventually jogging off and heading to the locker room.

The veteran quarterback was 4-of-7 passing for eight yards before leaving the contest.

