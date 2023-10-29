2 women dead after Nacogdoches shooting

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2023 at 11:13 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that two women were found dead in the 100 block of South Stone Street around 4:04 p.m. on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK officers were conducting a welfare check when they found the two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials believe this to be an isolated incident. The Nacogdoches PD criminal investigation division is on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Go Back