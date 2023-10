Diamondbacks bounce back to rout Rangers 9-1

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2023 at 11:09 pm

World Series: Diamondbacks bounce back to rout Rangers 9-1 – Merrill Kelly struck out nine in seven innings of three-hit ball, Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 to even the World Series at one game apiece. More

Go Back