Pine Tree ISD proposes $55 million bond

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2023 at 7:58 am

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK Pine Tree ISD is asking voters to pass a proposed $55 million bond on the Nov. 7 election ballot. The proposed bond would fund numerous projects throughout the district. Full list can be found here. The school board called for the bond election at their meeting on Aug. 14. To learn more about their projects visit the Pine Tree ISD Bond 2023 website online.

