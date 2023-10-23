Today is Monday October 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas Lighthouse employee wins national award

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2023 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas Lighthouse employee wins national awardTYLER — An employee of East Texas Lighthouse in Tyler recently won the 2023 Milton J. Samuelson Career Achievement Award from the National Industries for the Blind (NIB). According to our news partner KETK, Craig Ellis, had a 12-year career in management and owned a flooring business but in 2009 he became blind due to macular degeneration. Ellis struggled to find employment but, according to a press release, he impressed leaders at East Texas Lighthouse who created a job for him as an inventory planner. East Texas Lighthouse is a non-profit whose mission is to empower the blind. They have two divisions, a manufacturing operation and a community rehabilitation facility. According to a press release, they’re the largest employer of the blind across East Texas.

In 2016, Ellis became their employment services specialist and in 2020 he was promoted to the position of community relations administrator, where he’s combating stigmas about blindness. “Now I sell hope and empowerment. It’s the most gratifying thing I’ve ever sold,” said Ellis. The East Texas Lighthouse vice president and chief mission officer Alicia Lansford, said that watching Ellis’s progress has been the most rewarding parts of her career.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC