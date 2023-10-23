Today is Monday October 23, 2023
Scoreboard roundup — 10/22/23

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2023 at 6:31 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Texas 9, Houston 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Detroit 6, Calgary 2
Boston 3, Anaheim 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13
Baltimore 38 Detroit 6
Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12
Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38
NY Giants 14, Washington 7
New England 29, Buffalo 25
Pittsburgh 24, LA Rams 17
Seattle 20, Arizona 10
Denver 19, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 31, LA Chargers 17
Philadelphia 31, Miami 17

