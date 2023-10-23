Scoreboard roundup — 10/22/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Texas 9, Houston 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit 6, Calgary 2

Boston 3, Anaheim 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13

Baltimore 38 Detroit 6

Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12

Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38

NY Giants 14, Washington 7

New England 29, Buffalo 25

Pittsburgh 24, LA Rams 17

Seattle 20, Arizona 10

Denver 19, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 31, LA Chargers 17

Philadelphia 31, Miami 17

