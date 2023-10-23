Today is Monday October 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas QB Quinn Ewers to miss time with AC joint sprain

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2023 at 5:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss time after suffering a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel, confirming a report by Orangebloods.com.

An MRI on Sunday revealed the sprain in Ewers’ throwing shoulder, which occurred during the No. 7 Longhorns’ win over Houston on Saturday night.

The injury is not expected to be season-ending. A more finite timetable should emerge this week.

Ewers was hit hard on a third-down scramble by Houston’s David Ugwoegbu, also injured on the play. Ewers was replaced by 6-foot-5, 238-pound redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who won the backup job in the spring.

Murphy completed 1 of 2 attempts for 7 yards as the Longhorns held on for the 31-24 win.

Murphy’s backup, freshman Arch Manning, was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300.

“I thought Maalik showed great poise and composure,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday night. “He’s got a lot of belief in himself, and he understands our system. If it’s him this week, I know he’ll prepare really well and he’ll get the majority of those reps, and I think he’ll play good football. And I think Arch will be ready.

“We’ll have the utmost confidence in them to play good football.”

Last year, Ewers suffered a severe sprain of his SC joint, where the sternum meets the clavicle, on a big hit against Alabama in Week 2. He missed the next three games, returning just about a month later against Oklahoma.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC