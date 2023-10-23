Texas QB Quinn Ewers to miss time with AC joint sprain

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss time after suffering a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel, confirming a report by Orangebloods.com.

An MRI on Sunday revealed the sprain in Ewers’ throwing shoulder, which occurred during the No. 7 Longhorns’ win over Houston on Saturday night.

The injury is not expected to be season-ending. A more finite timetable should emerge this week.

Ewers was hit hard on a third-down scramble by Houston’s David Ugwoegbu, also injured on the play. Ewers was replaced by 6-foot-5, 238-pound redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who won the backup job in the spring.

Murphy completed 1 of 2 attempts for 7 yards as the Longhorns held on for the 31-24 win.

Murphy’s backup, freshman Arch Manning, was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300.

“I thought Maalik showed great poise and composure,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday night. “He’s got a lot of belief in himself, and he understands our system. If it’s him this week, I know he’ll prepare really well and he’ll get the majority of those reps, and I think he’ll play good football. And I think Arch will be ready.

“We’ll have the utmost confidence in them to play good football.”

Last year, Ewers suffered a severe sprain of his SC joint, where the sternum meets the clavicle, on a big hit against Alabama in Week 2. He missed the next three games, returning just about a month later against Oklahoma.

