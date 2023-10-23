Oilers’ Connor McDavid expected to miss 1-2 weeks with injury

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to miss one to two weeks after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced Sunday.

McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, suffered the injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. He took his final shift in the third period and was seen reaching for his left side during a rush. He stayed on the bench throughout the overtime session.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game that “it appeared to be muscular more than anything.”

McDavid, 26, has two goals and six assists through five games this season.

The injury puts McDavid’s status for next Sunday’s Heritage Classic in doubt. The Oilers will face the rival Calgary Flames at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

McDavid led the NHL last season in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153) and played in all 82 regular-season games en route to picking up his third Hart Trophy.

