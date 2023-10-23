Upshur County Sheriff to run for re-election

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2023 at 5:52 am

UPSHUR COUNTY – Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb has announced that he is running for re-election in 2024. Our news partners at KETK report that he’s looking to win a third term as sheriff. Webb stated that the county jail has been made much safer due to policy changes and upgrades. He continued by saying the sheriff’s department has implemented more training, more equipment and community safety initiatives. To find polling places across East Texas, click here.

