Mahomes throws for 4 TDs, Kelce has big day as Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2023 at 9:10 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — If anybody should know how to stop Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it should probably be the Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the AFC West, who get two cracks at beating the Kansas City Chiefs every season. Mahomes threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a score, and the Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-17 on Sunday to seize command of a division they have won seven straight years. Mahomes also improved to 29-3 against teams from the AFC West, which Kansas City already leads by three games just seven weeks into the season.

