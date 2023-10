King’s Academy Christian girls volleyball team win state title

TYLER, Texas – The Kings Academy Christian School girls volleyball team won the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations state volleyball championship on Saturday in San Antonio. According to our news partner KETK, besides winning the Texas title, Ainslee, Ella, Reagan and Symie also made the Division 2 All Stars team.

